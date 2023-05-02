Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 347,558 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 363,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

