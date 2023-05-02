Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

