Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

