Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 184,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

