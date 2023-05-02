Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,936 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,936 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.