Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cabot by 78.5% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 312,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 137,470 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 100.8% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cabot by 327.2% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 82,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Cabot Trading Down 1.2 %

CBT stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

