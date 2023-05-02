Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,347 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 59.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

National Instruments Company Profile



National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

