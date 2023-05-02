Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.66 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average is $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

