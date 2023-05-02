Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

