Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,295,000 after purchasing an additional 470,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SF opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.