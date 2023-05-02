Oppenheimer Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.93. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Humana stock opened at $535.13 on Monday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

