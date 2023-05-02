Oppenheimer Comments on Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Life Time Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE LTH opened at $20.76 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

