Owens Corning Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Shares of OC opened at $106.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.