Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $105.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

