Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $105.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.23.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
OC stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
