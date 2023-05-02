Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,358 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 36,347.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

R stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

