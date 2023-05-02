Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BC opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

