Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

