Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,944 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNW stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

