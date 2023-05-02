Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 393.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Times by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.