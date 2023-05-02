Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $534,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

