Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

