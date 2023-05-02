Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

