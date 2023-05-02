Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loup Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $9,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $386.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

