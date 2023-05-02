Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.