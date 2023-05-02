Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 214,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $379.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average is $353.13. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

