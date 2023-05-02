Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of RY opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

