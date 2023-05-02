Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.