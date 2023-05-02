Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE Stock Performance
NYSE:ALE opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45.
ALLETE Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
ALLETE Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
