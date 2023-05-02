Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.