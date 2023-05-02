Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.