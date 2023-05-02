Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

