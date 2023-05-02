Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of SNV opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

