Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

APTV opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

