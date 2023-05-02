Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.