Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Herc by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Herc by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity

Herc Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,334 shares of company stock worth $39,695,805 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

