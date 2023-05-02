Parallel Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 780,086 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,990,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,338,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

