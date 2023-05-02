Parallel Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,318 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 218,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

