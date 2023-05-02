Parallel Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

