Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 2,240.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

