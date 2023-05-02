Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 12,551 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 5,020.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Samsara by 13.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,408.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,509.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $141,637.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,408.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,181,251 shares of company stock worth $97,514,602. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.