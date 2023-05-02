Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

