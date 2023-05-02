Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 478,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $381.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

