Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of PDD opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

