Paramount Global (PARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.