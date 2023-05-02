Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

PK stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.