Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY23 guidance at $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $19.20-$19.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PH opened at $327.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.54 and a 200 day moving average of $313.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

