Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

PAYC opened at $297.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

