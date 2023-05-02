Pentair plc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Pentair Trading Down 0.8 %

PNR stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 47.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

