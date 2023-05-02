Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its Q guidance at $0.55-$0.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.63-$1.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $890.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.