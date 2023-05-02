PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

