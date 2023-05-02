PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 794.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.71% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $66,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,683,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,089,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after buying an additional 639,181 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 468,809 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

